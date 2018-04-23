PA Property Tax Reform Proposal Announced

HARRISBURG – A Monroe County lawmaker plans to announce a new property tax reform proposal. Sen. Mario Scavello is introducing the legislation in response to the constitutional amendment question approved by PA voters in November, further providing for expansion of the already established property tax relief mechanism known as the “homestead exclusion,” fixing the dollar amount at 100% of the assessed value. A news conference on the proposal is slated for this afternoon at the Capitol Rotunda. The legislation will include an increase in the personal income tax to cover the amount needed to off-set owner occupied residential school property taxes.

