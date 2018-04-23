Penn State Says Wilderness Is Too Risky For Outdoors Clubs

Posted on by GregBarton

STATE COLLEGE(AP) – Penn State University says it has banned its near-century-old outdoor recreation club from going outside because it is too dangerous out in the wilderness. The 98-year-old Penn State Outing Club announced last week that the university will no longer allow the club to organize outdoor, student-led trips starting next semester. The university’s offices of Student Affairs and Risk Management made the determination that the hiking, camping and other outdoors-focused activities the student-led club has long engaged in are too risky. A Penn State spokeswoman says student safety is the school’s primary focus. Two other outdoor recreation clubs also have been directed to end trip offerings.

