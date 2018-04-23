Police In Maryland Ask For Help With Lost Pig

HAVRE DE GRACE, MD – Police in Havre De Grace, Maryland hope to reunite a lost pig with its owner. Police posted a message on Facebook saying they had found a small pig and needed help identifying who owned the creature. Several smiling police officers posed for a picture while holding the pig. You can see the pictures below. The pig was found in the area of Union Avenue and Congress Avenue. The animal is currently with the Harford County animal control. If you know the owner of the pig, call Havre De Grace Police at 410-939-2121.

Related