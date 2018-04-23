Proposal Offers Landslide Insurance For Pennsylvanians

HARRISBURG – A state senator is introducing legislation that would offer landslide insurance and assistance through PEMA. Allegheny County Sen. Jay Costa said the idea is to provide adequate insurance at a reasonable cost for those in landslide prone areas. A recent landslide in western Pennsylvania that collapsed part of a major roadway prompted introduction of the measure. The program would be composed of grants, revolving loans, and insurance coverage. The insurance portion would be administered by the Landslide Insurance and Assistance Board using the Landslide Insurance Fund and the Landslide Assistance Fund. Both funds will receive initial funding of $2.5 million. The grants and revolving loan fund parts of the program are to provide communities and individuals with financing to shore up landslide-prone areas. That part will be administered by PEMA.

