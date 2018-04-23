Wolf Pushes For Gun Safety Legislation

HARRISBURG – Gov. Tom Wolf wants the state lawmakers to pass gun safety legislation. Wolf wants expanding background checks on firearms in Pennsylvania and end an exception for shotguns, sporting rifles, and semi-automatic rifles sold at gun shows. The push comes as lawmakers consider firearms-related measures in the wake of February’s Florida high school shooting that killed 17 people. However, the Legislature has resisted gun-control measures and is unlikely to expand background checks or ban certain devices, such as assault-style weapons or bump stocks, despite the governor’s support. The state Senate last month unanimously passed Senate Bill 501 to force individuals with a domestic violence ruling against them to more quickly forfeit their firearms.

