High School CPR Bill Coming For Vote

HARRISBURG – CPR instruction would be required for students in grades 9-12 under legislation in position for a PA Senate floor vote. Senate Bill 521 would add a hands-only 30-minute CPR instruction to the state education curriculum for high school students. Speaking at a state Capitol rally in support of his legislation, Delaware County Sen. Tom Killion says the measure has garnered Senate support. Over 350,000 cardiac arrests occur outside of hospitals each year. The bill has received support from the American Heart Association and the American Stroke Association. It has passed both the Senate Education and Appropriations Committees unanimously.

