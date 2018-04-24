Lancaster Woman Hit By Stray Bullet Dies

LANCASTER – A woman who was struck by a bullet that passed through a wall into her Lancaster residence has died. Authorities say 38-year-old Nelmarys Rivera-Alequin died yesterday at a hospital. She was hit by a bullet on April 15 while lying in her bed in the 200 block of E. Liberty Street . Family members had found her shot. Police arrested their neighbor, 25-year-old Allante Floyd, who told police that he accidentally fired the gun in his home when the bullet passed through the wall. Floyd was charged with reckless endangerment, discharging a firearm into an occupied structure, simple assault, and possessing a small amount of marijuana. He is being held in Lancaster County Prison in lieu of $750,000 bail. There’s no word yet on any additional charges.

