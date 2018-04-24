PA Property Tax Reform Proposal Announced

HARRISBURG – A Monroe County lawmaker announced legislation to eliminate residential school property taxes through the state’s existing homestead exclusion program. Senate Bill 1137 will allow local taxing bodies to exclude from taxation 100% of the assessed value of owner-occupied homes in 2019. Bill sponsor, Sen. Mario Scavello said that voters approved the proposed constitutional amendment last November and action needs to be taken. To fund the expanded homestead exclusion program, the legislation would increase the personal income tax rate 1.98% to 5.05% and does not raise the state sales tax. It is expected to generate $9.3 billion, which will be placed in a separate account dedicated solely to property tax elimination. Even with property tax elimination, Pennsylvanians will pay a lower income tax rate than surrounding states. Taxpayers apply to their county for a homestead exclusion. The bill is getting bipartisan support and it is now before the Senate Finance Committee for consideration.

