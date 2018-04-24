Proposal Offers More Help In PA Opioid Battle

MEDIA – Legislation to help fight Pennsylvania’s opioid epidemic by further encouraging people to pursue treatment following an overdose is being proposed. The bill would amend the Controlled Substance, Drug, Device, and Cosmetic Act to require a person experiencing a drug overdose to receive a screening and referral for treatment from a certified recovery specialist or other trained medical professional to avoid criminal charges. The measure would help ensure that those suffering from addiction have another opportunity to discuss their treatment options in hopes that they pursue recovery. Drug overdoses have eclipsed all other causes of unintentional injury death in the United States, exceeding the number of deaths from motor vehicle crashes and gunshots combined. In 2016, there were 4,884 drug-related deaths in Pennsylvania.

Related