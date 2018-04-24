Three Area Teachers Are 2019 PA Teacher Of The Year Finalists

HARRISBURG – The Wolf Administration announced the 12 finalists for 2019 PA Teacher of the Year. Three of the finalists are from our region. Maria Vita teaches in the Penn Manor School District in Lancaster County. Brian Hastings teaches in the Spring Grove Area School District in York County; and Sunada Roberts teaches in the Harrisburg School District in Dauphin County. Nominations were submitted by students, parents, peers, and members of the community wishing to honor and recognize educator achievements inside and outside the classroom. The 2019 PA Teacher of the Year will be announced in December in Hershey.

