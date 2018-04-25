Lawmakers Want To Make Delaware State Song Gender Neutral

DOVER, DE – State lawmakers are eyeing a proposal to make Delaware’s official state song gender neutral. House Bill 304 will be considered today by a House committee. It removes the phrase “Here’s the loyal son that pledges faith to good old Delaware” and replaces it with “Hear the loyal pledge we offer to the first state Delaware.” The song would still refer, however, to “cheeks of merry maidens.” The proposed changes come at the request of Donn Devine, a retired Brigadier General in the Delaware National Guard and co-author of the State Song of Delaware, who believes that the new phrasing will make the song more relevant to future generations of Delawareans.

