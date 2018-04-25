New Marketing Tool Approved For Veteran-Owned Businesses

HARRISBURG – Veterans who own a business in Pennsylvania would get a valuable new marketing tool under legislation that passed the state Senate. Senate Bill 1041 directs the Department of Military and Veterans Affairs to create special logos to promote veteran-owned businesses in order to support the entrepreneurial efforts of veterans throughout Pennsylvania. Sen. Camera Bartolotta of Washington & Greene Counties is the bill sponsor. She said supporting veteran-owned businesses not only shows our thanks to the brave individuals who served our Commonwealth and our nation, but it also helps the economy by supporting new job options and economic opportunities in our communities. The bill now goes to the state House.

