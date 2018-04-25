NTSB: Pilot Reported Ice Buildup Before Crash

WILLIAMSBURG (AP) – The pilot of a small plane reported ice buildup on his aircraft and asked to divert to a nearby airport shortly before the crash that killed him and his passenger last week in central Pennsylvania. A preliminary National Transportation Safety Board report says the pilot asked to land in Johnstown on April 19, but was told that conditions were better in Altoona. He requested guidance to the Altoona airport at 8:30 a.m. and crashed about 15 minutes later in the backyard of a home near Williamsburg. The men killed in the crash were identified as Dr. Stephen Grady, a Camp Hill dentist, and James Durkin, a Lancaster businessman. They had taken off from Lancaster Airport and were traveling to Indiana for a University of Notre Dame alumni conference.

