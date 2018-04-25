Requiring Transparency In School Personnel Separation Agreements

HARRISBURG – Transparency would be required in all school district personnel separation and settlement agreements under a proposal to be introduced by Allegheny County Rep. Tony DeLuca. The measure would prohibit school districts, unless otherwise ordered by a court, from entering into agreements that contain confidentiality clauses barring disclosure of the terms reached with departing staff. DeLuca says school districts pay their employees with public tax dollars, and taxpayers have the right to know how their money is being spent. He said the measure is needed to ensure continued trust and confidence in public officials.

