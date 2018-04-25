School Threat Monitoring System Approved By PA Senate Panel

HARRISBURG – Legislation to help reduce school violence by creating a new school threat monitoring system unanimously passed the PA Senate Education Committee. The Safe2Say Program would allow anonymous reporting of the threats regarding unsafe, potentially harmful, dangerous, violent or criminal activities in schools. The program would be patterned after the Safe2Tell program that was created in Colorado in 1999 after the school shooting at Columbine. Senate Bill 1142 would require the Attorney General to administer the system and ensure the information can be sent to the appropriate law enforcement agency and school officials for further investigation. At least five other states have created similar programs.

Related