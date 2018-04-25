Senate Bill To Encourage Private Donations For Pediatric Cancer

HARRISBURG – The Senate passed legislation today that would help generate private donations to support pediatric cancer research, according to the bill’s sponsor, Senator Scott Martin from Lancaster Co. Senate Bill 1091 would allow Pennsylvanians to voluntarily donate $5 to the Pediatric Cancer Research Fund when electronically renewing a driver’s license, photo identification card or vehicle registration. The funding would be used exclusively for research approved by the Pennsylvania Cancer Control, Prevention and Research Advisory Board. Pediatric cancer is the leading cause of death by disease among children nationwide. Every year, 91,250 kids die from pediatric cancer worldwide.

The legislation is supported by the National Children’s Cancer Consortium (NC3).