Tougher Penalties For SNAP Fraud Approved By Senate Committee

HARRISBURG – Legislation that cracks down on those who fraudulently traffic Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program or SNAP benefits has unanimously been approved by the PA Senate Judiciary Committee. The measure would seek to prevent individuals and businesses from unlawfully trading money or other goods and services in exchange for SNAP benefits. It would also create a new penalty for the fraudulent trafficking of SNAP benefits in an amount greater than $2500. Prior to the committee vote, the bill sponsor, Lancaster County Sen. Ryan Aument talked about a scheme involving a Harrisburg restaurant trading drugs for EBT cards and buying thousands of dollars of supplies from a food wholesale club to be resold for profit. The plot involved the fraudulent use of nearly 60 different SNAP recipients’ benefits. Under Senate Bill 1127, an individual convicted of SNAP trafficking could be found guilty of a second degree felony and be required to pay restitution of up to three times the amount of the fraud they committed. It would also allow the Inspector General to report SNAP traffickers to local and state licensing entities to pursue disqualification for future public contracts. The bill now goes to the full state Senate for consideration.

