Missing, Endangered Man Being Sought

COLUMBIA – Authorities are searching for a missing and endangered Lancaster County man. Columbia Borough Police say they were notified yesterday that William Richard Auliz left his house on Devonshire Place to take a walk around 11:30 a.m. and has not returned. He was described to police as a Hispanic male, 5’9″, 160lbs. with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black in color hooded sweatshirt with diamonds and stars on it. He was also wearing dark colored, stone wash jeans that were described as baggy. He possibly has a set a headphones on him and was wearing black colored Nike shoes. If anyone knows his whereabouts, they are asked to contact Columbia Borough Police at 717-684-7735.

