Video Helps PA Seniors To Be Prepared For Disasters

HARRISBURG – The PA Emergency Management Agency and Department of Aging hosted a debut screening of “Preparing Together for Emergencies,” a video that prepares older Pennsylvanians for disaster and emergency situations. PA Secretary of Aging Teresa Osborne welcomed local seniors to the screening and emphasized the importance of having a preparedness plan. The video will be free to view in participating senior centers around the Commonwealth. PEMA and the Department of Aging encourage older Pennsylvanians and their families to download the “Get Ready Now” three step pocket guide on emergency preparedness for older adults. The information is available at www.ReadyPA.gov.

