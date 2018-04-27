Bill Seeks To Aid In Preventing Pregnancy-Related Deaths

HARRISBURG – Legislation creating a statewide review committee to identify and investigate pregnancy-related deaths among expectant and new mothers passed the PA Senate. House Bill 1869 establishes a committee to review maternal deaths and develop strategies for their prevention. The 14-member committee would track cases involving women who die within one year of the end of a pregnancy. Luzerne County Sen. Lisa Baker spoke in favor of the bill prior to its Senate passage. Between 700 and 900 women die in the U.S. each year from causes related to pregnancy or childbirth, and the rate of life-threatening complications has soared, impacting over 50,000 women annually. Thirty-two other states have maternal mortality review committees in operation or development.

