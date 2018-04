LANCASTER – Saturday afternoon’s Spotlight features #1 New York Times bestselling author Eric Metaxas as he spoke April 6 in Lancaster as part of Dayspring Christian Academy’s Remember America Series. Metaxas is also one of the hosts on Breakpoint, heard Monday through Friday at 6 p.m. on WDAC. Saturday afternoon’s Spotlight airs at 12:30 on WDAC and at 2 p.m. on WBYN 1075. You can listen to the program online right now at wdac.com under podcasts.

