More PA School Safety Drills Proposed

HARRISBURG – Schools throughout the Commonwealth would hold school safety drills as frequently as fire drills under a bill introduced by Allegheny County Rep. Tony DeLuca. Currently, PA schools are required to have fire drills at least once per month. DeLuca’s House Bill 2259 would require schools to alternate safety drills with fire drills on a monthly basis. Pennsylvania recently enacted a law requiring schools to have one safety drill per school year. DeLuca said while this is a good start, it isn’t sufficient to train students, teachers, and administrators how to deal with the possibility of a sudden, violent incident. Having the drills every other month would help ensure that if trouble strikes, everyone will know his or her role. The bill was referred to the House Education Committee for review.

