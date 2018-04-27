National Prescription Drug Take Back Day Tomorrow

LANCASTER – National Prescription Drug Take Back Day is tomorrow from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Many area police departments, pharmacies, and the Drug Enforcement Administration will give the public an opportunity to rid their homes of potentially dangerous expired, unused, and unwanted prescription drugs. Last fall, Americans turned in 456 tons of prescription drugs. Overall, in its 14 previous Take Back events, DEA and its partners have taken in more than 9 million pounds of pills. Only pills and patches will be accepted, no liquids, needles or sharps. For more information about the disposal of prescription drugs or disposal locations, go to www.DEATakeBack.com.

Related