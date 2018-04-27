Rallying For The Second Amendment At The Capitol

HARRISBURG – Citizens, legislators, and organizations plan to rally in the state Capitol Rotunda in Harrisburg on Monday morning in support of the Second Amendment. Established in 2006, dozens of state lawmakers and hundreds of citizens from across the Commonwealth attend this annual grassroots event in support of the right to keep and bear arms and Article 1, Section 21 of the Pennsylvania Constitution which states: “The right of the citizens to bear arms in defense of themselves and the State shall not be questioned.” The rally begins at 10 a.m.

