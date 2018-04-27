Vendor Demonstration Of Voting Systems With A Paper Record

HARRISBURG – PA’s Department of State demonstrated new voting systems that provide a paper record at a display at the Farm Show Complex. Earlier this month, Acting Secretary of State Robert Torres informed counties they will need to select a new voting system that provides a paper trail by the end of 2019, and preferably have a system in place by the November 2019 general election. Counties will have their choice from among any of the voting systems achieving certification from both the federal Election Assistance Commission and the Commonwealth Secretary. Pennsylvania will receive nearly $13.5 million from Congress’ recent appropriation of $380 million for election security.



