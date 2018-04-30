Fatal House Fire In Lancaster

LANCASTER – A weekend row house fire in Lancaster has claimed a life. Units responded to the 300 block of S. Ann Street just after 1 a.m. Saturday and reported flames coming out of the rear of the house. Officials said 57-year-old Dana Bair was found in a second-floor bedroom. He was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Battalion Chief Ken Barton said there were eight to 10 people in the home at the time of the blaze, but no one else was injured. The cause of the fire was unattended cooking. Damage was estimated at about $100,000.

Related