Rallying For The Second Amendment In The Capitol Rotunda

Posted on by GregBarton

HARRISBURG – Supporters of the Second Amendment will rally in the state Capitol Rotunda in Harrisburg this morning. The Rally to Protect Your Right to Keep and Bear Arms was established in 2006, featuring dozens of state lawmakers and hundreds of citizens from across the Commonwealth attend this annual grassroots event in support of Article 1, Section 21 of the Pennsylvania Constitution which states: “The right of the citizens to bear arms in defense of themselves and the State shall not be questioned.” The rally begins at 10 a.m.

