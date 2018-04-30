School Student Sunscreen Bill Advances

HARRISBURG – Students would be able to apply sunscreen during school hours or at school sponsored events under a bill unanimously approved by the PA House. Current state law allows only a school nurse to administer sunscreen because it is considered an over-the-counter medication. As a result, students must have a doctor’s order, not just their parent’s permission, and the sunscreen must be administered by a nurse. House Bill 1228 allows students, during school hours or at a school-sponsored activity, to apply a topical sunscreen product without a physician’s note or prescription if the product is approved by the FDA for over-the-counter use. It would also allow other sun-protective clothing, including, but not limited to hats, for outdoor use, provided that the items still follow a school’s dress code. The bill now moves to the state Senate.

