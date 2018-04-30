Wolf Backs New Bill Imposing Marcellus Shale Natural Gas Tax

HARRISBURG (AP) – Gov. Tom Wolf is backing a new proposal to impose a tax on Marcellus Shale natural gas production that would rise with the price of gas. Wolf’s office said the legislation being introduced tomorrow would raise roughly $250 million in the fiscal year beginning this July 1. Under the bill, the state would collect 4.2 cents per thousand cubic feet of gas at a benchmark price of $3 or less. The tax would rise in steps to 7.4 cents per thousand cubic feet of gas at $6 or more. House Republican majority leaders oppose a tax. The Republican-controlled Senate approved a tax last year, but attached business-friendly changes to how the state issues pollution-control permits for various industries.

Related