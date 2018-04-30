York County Police Standoff Under Investigation

DOVER TOWNSHIP– A police standoff in York County is under investigation. On Sunday around 8:20 a.m., officers responded to the 5000 block of North Salem Church Road in Dover Township for a reported suicidal male subject. The man, identified as 46-year-old Eric Landis, had barricaded himself and a female in the garage of the home. Upon police arrival, Landis agreed to allow the female to exit the garage. She was unharmed. Police say Landis was found to be armed with several types of firearms and knives and had already inflicted several knife wounds to himself. The York County Quick Response Team were requested to respond. After several hours of attempting to negotiate with Landis, tear gas was deployed and the doors to the garage were forcibly breached. Landis was found deceased from self inflicted wounds. Other than deploying “tear” gas, no shots were fired by police. No officers were injured during the incident.

