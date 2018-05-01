Bill Requires Ice/Snow Removal From Trucks

HARRISBURG – Truck drivers would be required to remove ice or snow from their vehicles following heavy snow or ice storms under legislation approved by the PA Senate. Under Senate Bill 435, motor carrier operators would have up to 24 hours following a snowstorm to clear the snow and ice from trucks. It’s a similar time frame that most homeowners are provided to clear their sidewalks after a winter storm. Current law only penalizes a driver when serious bodily harm occurs from a snow or ice projectile. The measure would be more proactive, giving police officers discretion to pull over a truck where the buildup of ice or snow poses a potential hazard. The bill now goes to the House.

