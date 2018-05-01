Career & Tech Education Measures Advance

HARRISBURG – A package of bipartisan legislation boosting career and technical education was approved by the PA House. The nine bills will go a long way toward closing the skills gap and help students be career ready. The legislative package provides tax credits to businesses that invest in CTE schools, creates an online CTE resource center, reforms certification requirements for CTE teachers, and speed the process for the classification of instructional programs. The bills were approved by the House Education Committee early last month.

