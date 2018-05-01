Crash Claims Four Lives In York County

YORK COUNTY – Four people died after a two-vehicle crash in York County. It happened around 7:15 a.m. Monday in the the 7600 block of Lincoln Highway in Paradise Township. Officials said a westbound utility truck crossed over the center lane into the path of the eastbound septic tanker truck. All four men in the utility truck from Little Washington Fabricators Inc. of Christiana were killed. They were identified as 27-year-old Jonathan Beiler of Peach Bottom; 36-year-old Gregory Butcher, Jr. of West Chester; 23-year-old Reuben Fisher of Oxford; and 24-year-old Matthew Hurst of Glenmore. The tanker driver was taken to a hospital, but there was no immediate report on the person’s condition. OSHA has been contacted.

