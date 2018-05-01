Manslaughter, Assault Dropped In Penn State Frat Death Case

HARRISBURG (AP) – Prosecutors are dropping involuntary-manslaughter and assault charges against five Penn State University fraternity brothers in the death of a pledge who consumed a lot of alcohol, fell and suffered a fractured skull. Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced the decision today, a day before a preliminary hearing for 12 members of Beta Theta Pi in the death of Tim Piazza, of Lebanon, New Jersey. The hearing is to determine whether there’s enough evidence to head toward trial on other allegations. The set of 12 defendants due in court this week is separate from 14 fraternity members whose charges were previously sent to county court. Piazza suffered severe injuries in falls inside the now-closed fraternity the night of a February 2017 pledge bid acceptance ceremony.

