National Day Of Prayer This Thursday

LANCASTER – This Thursday is the National Day of Prayer. This year’s theme is “Unity” based on Ephesians 4:3: “Making every effort to keep the unity of the Spirit through the bond of peace.” Prayer gatherings and events will be held around our listening area. Click on the banner below to find National Day of Prayer activities in your area. The Lancaster County National Day of Prayer will feature a variety of prayer events along with Dr. James MacDonald heard on the radio program “Walk In The Word” being the guest speaker at Lititz Springs Park. Details about Lancaster County events on the National Day of Prayer can be found at www.lancasterndp.com.

