No Crime Committed In Lancaster County Prisoner’s Drowning Death

LANCASTER – Lancaster County District Attorney Craig Stedman reviewed an April 14 incident in Ephrata that involved the drowning death of a 24-year-old Denver man. On that evening at WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital, Andrew Good fled from a Lancaster County deputy sheriff who took him into custody for an outstanding warrant. Good ran into the Cocalico Creek and drown. The Lancaster County Coroner ruled his death accidental, caused by freshwater drowning. Stedman’s role was limited to making determination on whether a crime was committed which resulted in the death. Lancaster County detectives, assisted by Ephrata Police, investigated the incident and presented all reports and information – including surveillance-video footage – to Stedman, who determined no crime was committed by law enforcement which resulted in Good’s death.

