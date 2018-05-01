Rally For The Second Amendment In The Capitol Rotunda

HARRISBURG – Hundreds of supporters rallied for the Second Amendment in the state Capitol Rotunda in Harrisburg. Citizens, gun rights groups, and state lawmakers attended the rally to show Harrisburg of their right to keep and bear arms. Butler County Rep. Daryl Metcalfe hosted the rally. One of the speakers, Rep. Matt Dowling of Fayette and Somerset Counties has introduced legislation to prevent the seizure of arms in an emergency declaration by the governor. Attendees went to visit their state lawmakers’ offices after the rally to urge their support of the Second Amendment.

