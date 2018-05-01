HARRISBURG – Today is Loyalty Day in Pennsylvania. Loyalty Day is not as well known as many other patriotic and commemorative holidays, but Allegheny County Sen. Randy Vulakovich, who chairs the Senate Veterans Affairs & Emergency Preparedness Committee, explained that in 1958, President Dwight Eisenhower signed the act designating May 1st as Loyalty Day, which is a day set aside to reaffirm loyalty to the United States and recognizing American freedom. A Loyalty Day ceremony hosted by the Veterans of Foreign Wars will be held at the Soldiers Grove in the state Capitol Complex at 10 a.m. The ceremony is open to the public.

