Voter Guides Available For Upcoming PA Primary

HARRISBURG –Pennsylvania’s primary election is May 15th and voters will be selecting candidates for governor, lieutenant governor, U.S. House and Senate, and state House and Senate. In Pennsylvania’s primary, only voters registered in the two major parties, Democrat and Republican, are eligible to participate, and can only vote for candidates in the party in which they are registered. Winners of those races will then appear on the November General Election ballot. PA Family Institute has an online voter guide to help you see how the candidates stand on a variety of issues. Your online voter guide can be obtained at www.pafamilyvoter.com. Voter guides are available for distribution in your church or to the community. You can call PA Family Institute at 1-800-FAMILY-1 for copies of voter guides.

