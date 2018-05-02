Delaware House Approves Revised Bump Stock Bill

DOVER, DE (AP) – House lawmakers in Delaware approved a revised bill banning bump stocks, trigger cranks, and similar devices that increase the rate of fire of semi-automatic firearms. The legislation was previously approved by the House, but was amended in the Senate to reduce the penalty for a first offense of possessing, selling or buying a bump stock from a felony to a misdemeanor. The House responded with its own amendment changing the first-offense penalty for possession only, but not for buying or selling, to a more severe misdemeanor than proposed by the Senate. The bill now goes back to the Senate. House lawmakers also approved an amendment to set aside $15,000 to compensate people who would be forced to surrender bump stocks they currently own legally.

