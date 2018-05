LANCASTER – The Lancaster County National Day of Prayer will feature a variety of prayer events throughout the day tomorrow along with Dr. James MacDonald, Bible teacher on the radio program “Walk In The Word” being the guest speaker at the Celebration of Prayer & Worship at Lititz Springs Park from 6 – 8 p.m. Details about all the Lancaster County events on the National Day of Prayer can be found at www.lancasterndp.com.

