Prescription Synchronization Measure Passes PA House

HARRISBURG – Pennsylvanians would be able to synchronize the refilling of their prescription drug medications under a bill approved by the state House. House Bill 1800 would allow consumers to receive their prescription drug medications from a pharmacy on the same day each month. The measure would help to eliminate multiple visits to the pharmacy by allowing all prescriptions to be filled on the same day monthly. The bill would bar an insurance company from denying coverage for a partial fill of a script in order to facilitate medication synchronization. Thirty-five other states have enacted or introduced similar legislation. The bill now goes to the state Senate for consideration.

