Resolution Recognizes Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month

Posted on by GregBarton

HARRISBURG – A resolution designating the month of May as “Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month” in Pennsylvania has been approved by the state Senate. The month is recognized across the U.S. to raise awareness of safety on our shared roadway system. Senate Transportation Committee Chairman, Sen. John Rafferty said there has been an increase in motorcycle fatalities in Pennsylvania. The lawmaker added that motorists should be sure to check mirrors and blind spots before changing lanes, allow more following distance, and respect a motorcycle as a full sized vehicle.

