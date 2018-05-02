Search For A Missing Lancaster Man

MANHEIM TOWNSHIP – Authorities are seeking the public’s help in locating a missing and endangered Lancaster man. Police say 55-year-old Gunars Zagars of the 1500 block of Butter Road left on his own volition on Saturday, April 22; however, he is still considered an endangered missing person at this time. Investigators wish to speak with him. Zagars had lived with his 90-year-old mother; however, his mother passed away last week and Zagars has not been seen since. He suffers from a severe physical disability and is unable to walk long distances. He does not own an operational cell phone or a vehicle. He also does not have a driver’s license. His family is concerned for his welfare and ability to care for himself. Anyone who may know of his whereabouts is asked to contact Manheim Township Police at 717-569-6401.

