Special U.S. House Election Set For November

HARRISBURG (AP) – Pennsylvania will fill the empty seat of resigned area Congressman Patrick Meehan in a special election on Nov. 6, the day of the general election. It also will apply to the expected resignation of Congressman Charlie Dent. That would leave a special election winner just two months in office before a successor picked in the general election takes over for a full two-year term in Congress. Meehan resigned abruptly on Friday, three months after it emerged that he had used taxpayer money to settle a former aide’s sexual harassment charges. Dent said last year that he wouldn’t run for another term, and last month said he’d resign sometime in May.

