Youth Kick Off National Day Of Prayer Tonight

LANCASTER – Young people will kick off the 2018 National Day of Prayer tonight in Lancaster County with the Youth Edition being held at 7 at Landis Hall at the WJTL Junction Center in Manheim. It’s a time of prayer, music, and worship. This year’s theme of the National Day of Prayer is “Unity” based on Ephesians 4:3: “Making every effort to keep the unity of the Spirit through the bond of peace.” Prayer gatherings and events will be held tomorrow around our listening area. Click on the banner below to find National Day of Prayer events in your area.

