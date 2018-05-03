Bill Improves PA Fiscal Transparency

HARRISBURG – With bipartisan support, the PA House approved a measure to enhance the public’s ability to track every cent Pennsylvania receives and how the state spends taxpayer dollars. House Bill 1843 would enhance the PA Treasury’s Transparency Portal website and codify the program so it’s permanently available to taxpayers. Specifically, the legislation would create the Commonwealth Checkbook, a user-friendly online ledger to show the public how and where their tax dollars are spent. The bill would also require state agencies to post budget requests online. Pennsylvania received a “C” mark from a U.S. Public Interest Research Group report, “Following the Money 2018.” The report ranked Pennsylvania 28th in the nation when it comes to providing online access to government

spending data. The bill now goes to the state Senate.

