Fallen Troopers Remembered At PSP Memorial Ceremony

HERSHEY – Friends, families, and community members joined hundreds of current and retired troopers from across the Commonwealth at the State Police Academy in Hershey to pay tribute to those officers who died in the line of duty. 98 troopers perished in the line of duty dating back to 1905. The solemn remembrance took place on the department’s 113th anniversary. The PA State Police was the first uniformed police agency of its kind in the United States. The ceremony included a moment of silence, rifle salute, helicopter flyover, and reading of the names of each member who died in the line of duty.

