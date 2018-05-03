Lancaster County National Day Of Prayer Features Radio Pastor

LANCASTER – A Celebration of Prayer & Worship will be held this evening in Lancaster County as part of the 2018 National Day of Prayer. Dr. James MacDonald, Bible teacher on the radio program “Walk In The Word,” is this year’s guest speaker. Dr. MacDonald hopes many who love the Lord will take time to come together this evening in a time of music, praise, worship, and prayer. A Celebration of Prayer & Worship is from 6 – 8 p.m. at Lititz Springs Park at 24 N. Broad Street in Lititz. Bring blankets and chairs. There will be food vendors on hand and an offering will be received.

