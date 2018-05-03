National Day Of Prayer Today

LANCASTER – Today is the National Day of Prayer. The day will feature a variety of prayer events throughout our region and across America. Young people started off with a time of prayer, music, and worship last night in Lancaster County. Many young people will meet for a time of prayer this morning around their school flagpole. This year’s theme is “Unity” based on Ephesians 4:3: “Making every effort to keep the unity of the Spirit through the bond of peace.” To find prayer events around our area, click on the banner below.



