LANCASTER – Today is the National Day of Prayer. The day will feature a variety of prayer events throughout our region and across America. Young people started off with a time of prayer, music, and worship last night in Lancaster County. Many young people will meet for a time of prayer this morning around their school flagpole. This year’s theme is “Unity” based on Ephesians 4:3: “Making every effort to keep the unity of the Spirit through the bond of peace.” To find prayer events around our area, click on the banner below.
National Day Of Prayer Today
LANCASTER – Today is the National Day of Prayer. The day will feature a variety of prayer events throughout our region and across America. Young people started off with a time of prayer, music, and worship last night in Lancaster County. Many young people will meet for a time of prayer this morning around their school flagpole. This year’s theme is “Unity” based on Ephesians 4:3: “Making every effort to keep the unity of the Spirit through the bond of peace.” To find prayer events around our area, click on the banner below.